Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Coin Hodl Inc (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.13. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Coin Hodl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

Coin Hodl Inc operates as a merchant banking and financial advisory company. It engages in the digital currency investment and direct equity investment activities. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

