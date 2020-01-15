Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

