Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
