Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Position Trimmed by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.