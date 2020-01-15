Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Position Trimmed by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $41.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
