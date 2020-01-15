Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $52.05, approximately 162 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3747 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

