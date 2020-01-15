Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:TCFC)

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $190.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.37. Community Financial Cor has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.79%.

In other Community Financial Corp(Maryland) news, Director Joseph V. Stone, Jr. acquired 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $147,435.39. Also, CEO William J. Pasenelli acquired 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,145.13. Company insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

