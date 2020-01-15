Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 306,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,816. The firm has a market cap of $315.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Compugen has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 379.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,417 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 115.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

