Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,100. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.14 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.40 and its 200 day moving average is $194.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

