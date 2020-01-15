Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives $50.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

CNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,357. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 6.79.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director James E. Audia sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $70,674.72. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin bought 400,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,971 shares of company stock worth $10,976,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 94,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

