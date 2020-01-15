Contrasting Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) & Cloudera (NASDAQ:CLDR)

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mobileiron has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudera has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobileiron and Cloudera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileiron -23.43% -100.03% -21.94% Cloudera -49.22% -19.40% -12.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobileiron and Cloudera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileiron $193.19 million 2.77 -$43.08 million ($0.42) -11.74 Cloudera $479.94 million 6.75 -$192.65 million ($1.14) -10.16

Mobileiron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudera. Mobileiron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cloudera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mobileiron and Cloudera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileiron 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cloudera 1 11 6 0 2.28

Mobileiron presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 89.32%. Cloudera has a consensus price target of $12.34, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Mobileiron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than Cloudera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Mobileiron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Cloudera shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Mobileiron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Cloudera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cloudera beats Mobileiron on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device, across networks, and within client apps, and then initiates a security response, from notification to remediation of the threat; MobileIron Secure Applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data. The company also provides Cloudera DataFlow, a data platform that collects, curates and analyzes data; Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to securely store, process, and analyze various data assets; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Altus, a platform-as-a-service offering; and Cloudera Fast Forward Labs, which delivers applied research in machine learning and artificial intelligence to its customers. In addition, it offers Cloudera SDX, a solution that enables common security, governance, and metadata management for multiple analytics functions; Cloudera Workload XM, an analytic workload experience management cloud service; Hortonworks DataPlane Service, a data fabric that enables businesses to discover, manage, and govern their data; and Hortonworks Cybersecurity Platform, which offers a single, comprehensive view of business risk through a security lens. Further, the company provides consulting, professional, and education services. It serves corporate enterprises and public sector organizations primarily through its direct sales force. The company has strategic partnerships with Intel Corporation. Cloudera, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

