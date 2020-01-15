Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.60.
Copart stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. Copart has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.
In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Copart by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.