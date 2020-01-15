Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.60.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. Copart has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Copart by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.