Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRBP. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The company had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after acquiring an additional 253,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after acquiring an additional 220,625 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

