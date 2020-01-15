Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Core Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 116.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.8%.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.87. 698,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,059. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

