Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 323,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,028 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,042 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $29,999.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,346,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,057,000 after buying an additional 160,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,282,000 after buying an additional 155,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 239,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,875,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,468,000 after buying an additional 79,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OFC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.