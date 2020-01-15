Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,509 Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter worth $22,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 47.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,051,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,719 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the third quarter worth $23,177,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Colony Capital by 51.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,354,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 798,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Colony Capital by 7.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,959,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Colony Capital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. 105,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Colony Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

