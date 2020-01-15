Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 145,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.38. 422,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

