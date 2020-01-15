Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the third quarter worth $165,000.

In other Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $722,500.00.

Shares of KYN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,689. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

