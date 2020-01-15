Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,949.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 232,072 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $23,890,000.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.38 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,279 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

