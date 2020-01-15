Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 409.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 105.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1752 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

