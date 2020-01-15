Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 517.3% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after buying an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total transaction of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.40. The stock had a trading volume of 653,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,771. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.24. The company has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

