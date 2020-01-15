Counos Coin (CCA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $96,130.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $64.95 million and $96,130.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00049915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Counos Coin

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog . Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io

