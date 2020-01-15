Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. 20,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,178. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

