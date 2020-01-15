Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,712 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.59. 279,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,639,707. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

