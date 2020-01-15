Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.31. 647,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,722. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $60.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6173 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.