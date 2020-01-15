Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,444. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 676.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,649 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $116,292,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,103,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,588,000 after buying an additional 968,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

