Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €46.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.00 ($53.49).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on 1COV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) on Friday, reaching €40.12 ($46.65). The company had a trading volume of 1,376,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70. Covestro has a one year low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a one year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is €41.81 and its 200 day moving average is €42.69.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.