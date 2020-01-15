Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

