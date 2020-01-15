Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Cree reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CREE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.38 and a beta of 0.86. Cree has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $69.21.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cree by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,596 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cree by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,036,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cree by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,668 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

