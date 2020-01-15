Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CR. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.03.

Shares of CR opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

