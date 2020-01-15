Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $90,816.00. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,953,000 after purchasing an additional 37,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Crown by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $706,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $71.78. 677,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $78.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

