CrypticCoin (CRYP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,955.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $370,940.00 and $1,955.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00542320 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00155863 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00115324 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

