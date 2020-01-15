Cryptocean (CRON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $60,102.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002605 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

