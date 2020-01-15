Cryptonex (CNX) Price Reaches $2.18 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00024774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $121.25 million and $2.39 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

