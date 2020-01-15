Cryptopay Trading Up 25% Over Last Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $83.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.07 or 0.06053693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036583 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128386 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001514 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

