CryptoPing (PING) Hits Market Capitalization of $297,445.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $297,445.00 and $8.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.00 or 0.03517684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00130138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

