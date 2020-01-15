CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CSS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 80,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CSS Industries has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSS Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in CSS Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CSS Industries by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CSS Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CSS Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

