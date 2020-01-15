Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPIX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.15. 853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,967. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

