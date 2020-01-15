Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.60

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $148.60 and last traded at $147.92, with a volume of 15134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $604,444.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

