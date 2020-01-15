Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White Sells 40,748 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

On Thursday, November 14th, W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,538,137.08.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,509. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $3,471,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.