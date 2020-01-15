Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White Sells 40,748 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,538,137.08.
Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,509. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $3,471,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $1,542,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
