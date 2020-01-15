CVCoin Market Cap Reaches $377,079.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One CVCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, HADAX and Sistemkoin. CVCoin has a total market cap of $377,079.00 and $51,506.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

