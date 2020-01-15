CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.60 Per Share

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,310 shares of company stock valued at $11,796,598. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

