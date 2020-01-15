Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.67, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. Cyberark Software has a 52-week low of $74.86 and a 52-week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

