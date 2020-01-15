CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytoDyn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of CytoDyn in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. CytoDyn has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $454.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

