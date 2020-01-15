D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

