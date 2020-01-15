D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.97.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,246.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $160.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

