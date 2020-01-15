D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,863 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

SSD stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.