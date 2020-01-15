Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Trading 30.1% Higher

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC)’s stock price traded up 30.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 35,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 19,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Territory Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Territory Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.