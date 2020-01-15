Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 397,493 shares during the period. RadNet makes up 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

RDNT stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 112,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

