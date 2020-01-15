Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Sells 37,299 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,299 shares during the period. Washington Federal comprises 1.1% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Washington Federal worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal Inc. has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

