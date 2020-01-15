Daseke (NASDAQ:HCACU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:HCACU) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, 1,010 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCACU)

Daseke, Inc, formerly Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is a trucking company. The Company is a consolidator of the open deck freight market in North America. The Company is an owner of open deck equipment. The Company is a provider of open deck transportation and logistics solutions in North America.

