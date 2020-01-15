Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Cuts Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,982 shares during the period. PPL accounts for about 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 13.1% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 125,554 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Guggenheim raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $35.85. 4,044,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,286. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.